Rain, Heavy at Times Expected Tomorrow with Things Drying Out Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that looks to impact us currently sitting off to our west. As this system moves east overnight tonight, it will begin to shift it’s main area of energy further east into a newer developing low pressure. This will allow for the low to stall out just to our east during the day tomorrow, providing rainfall chances throughout the day, with chances of rain not ending until the afternoon hours of Wednesday. That’s when the low pressure system finally begins to work east again, and high pressure looks to build in for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Keep in mind with cloud cover in place, temperatures are being kept warmer than they would have been otherwise. This also means that we’ll see slightly warmer daytime highs tomorrow, thanks to to the warm overnight lows. Going hour by hour through the next few days shows the cloud cover continuing to increase overnight tonight. This will result in cloudy skies by sunrise tomorrow morning. With rain showers right on our doorstep, I can’t rule out the chance that a few scattered showers begin before sunrise, but I think most of the shower activity will hold off until the daylight hours tomorrow. During the morning, some of the rain could be heavy at times during the morning hours, with the activity looking to taper off by the middle of the day. This break in the action will eventually lead to more showers by the afternoon hours of Tuesday. With steady activity returning overnight Tuesday and into first thing Wednesday morning. Showers will continue to taper off, and become more scattered during the morning hours of Wednesday, but some heavy downpours could still be possible. Showers eventually taper off late morning, and by the afternoon hours we could be seeing some sunshine. This will lead to a nicer day over western parts of the county, with places further east hanging onto the cloud cover until the afternoon.

Future Rainfall Totals Through Wednesday Evening (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the eastern half of the county through Wednesday afternoon. This is thanks to the additional rainfall that we’re expecting tomorrow and into Wednesday, combined with the heavy rainfall that we saw last week, causing concern for flooding mainly over the eastern half of the county. We’ll continue to monitor this and provide more updates as they become available.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

