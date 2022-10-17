The second annual The County’s Oktoberfest draws a crowd Saturday

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - From keg throwing to beer and wine tasting, people gathered in Mars Hill Saturday to celebrate the County’s Oktoberfest. Some people even dressed up for the second annual celebration held by the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Macfarline, who is on the Board of Directors for the Central Aroostook Chamber of Chamber of Commerce says, “This event is important to the local community because it does support our Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce and all of the other events that we put on throughout the year. It also, of course, brings our community together in a fun way.”

Local breweries and a local winery provided drinks for the event. Music, food trucks and a game of human hungry hungry hippo rounded out the day.

