Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex

Main Street Van Buren
Main Street Van Buren
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments...

This is an active incident, WAGM has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The County's Oktoberfest
The second annual The County’s Oktoberfest draws a crowd Saturday
Aroostook Community Matters: ACAP’s Home Energy Assistance program
Aroostook Community Matters: ACAP’s Home Energy Assistance program
Body of probable drowning victim recovered in the St John River
savanna
AM Chats with Shawn Cunningham 10.17.2022

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Contraception
Medical Monday
Medical Monday
Public Safety Open House Presque Isle
Public Safety Open House
Public Safety Open House Presque Isle
Public Safety Open House