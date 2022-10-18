Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments...
This is an active incident, WAGM has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
