Medical Monday: Contraception

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - When it comes to contraception, there are several different options. But which one is right for you?

Figuring out the right contraception can be a tricky process. Lauren Walker, Certified Nurse Midwife at Northern Light AR Gould hospital says there are a few factors to take into consideration.

“Any background health issues, might prevent you from being on certain methods. Sometimes we think about what is the plan for future fertility.” says Walker.

Some birth control options Walker recommends are the pill, Nuvaring and a patch that are user dependent. If you want a less user dependent form, there is the Depo shot, an IUD or Nexplanon. And choosing the right contraception isn’t just about preventing pregnancy. Walker says there are other reasons someone may take birth control.

She says, “I think we should call it like hormone control instead. It’s for acne, it’s for menstrual control, it’s for birth control. We use it in peri-menopausal women who are having increased or irregular periods. So, it’s for anyone.”

Walker also recommends talking with your physician to figure out which method will fit you best and discuss any possible side effects.

