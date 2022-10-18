More Showers and Downpours Tonight, With Better Weather Expected Tomorrow Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve seen so far with this system, most spots across the county have seen a range in totals. Clayton lake has reported the most rain so far with 0.89″ of rain. They also saw some heavier downpours setup overhead, allowing for the higher totals. Notice further north at Estcourt Station, while they are the second highest total reported so far, only reported close to half an inch of rain, over a quarter inch less than what clayton lake reported. This shows what the variance in totals can be with some locations seeing heavier downpours versus others.

Rainfall Totals So Far (WAGM-TV)

With more rain still expected tonight and into tomorrow, the National Weather Service has expanded the flood watch to cover all of Aroostook county. Keep in mind a flood watch means that all of the conditions will be there for flooding to occur, whereas if a flood warning was issued, flooding would already be occurring. The flood watch continues through noon tomorrow, as that’s when the heavier showers and downpours are expected to wrap up.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system sitting off to our west this evening. This low has continued to spin and provide a couple of waves of moisture to the region throughout the day today. This low is expected to move overhead later this evening, providing more rain shower activity to the region overnight tonight and into the first part of tomorrow. Rain showers look to wrap up from west to east throughout the day as high pressure begins to build overhead. This will eventually lead to nicer, but cooler weather expected for the second half of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s. I think spots further west will cool off a bit more than places further east, but cloud cover and rain shower activity during the overnight hours will work to keep temperatures warmer. Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the next round of downpours approaching the region before midnight. These showers and downpours continue heavy at times into the morning hours of Wednesday. Showers will be tapering off from west to east during the morning hours. By lunchtime, we’ll still be dealing with some scattered showers over eastern parts of the county, while western spots will begin to see some sunshine. Clearing skies spread east late in the day tomorrow, resulting in a nice end to the day, and cooler temperatures returning to the region during the overnight hours and into the first part of Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Evening!

