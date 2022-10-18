New Sentencing Date Set for Bobby Nightingale

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A new date has been set for the sentencing of Bobby Nightingale. Nightingale, who is convicted of the 2019 murders of Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis was originally set to be sentenced on October 14th. That date had to be rescheduled when a member of the defense team tested positive for COVID-19. Nightingale will now be sentenced on December 8th at Houlton Superior Court, He faces a maximum sentence of Life in Prison.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.