PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was all smiles at the Presque Isle Public Safety Open House Saturday. Both children and adults packed the Presque Isle Public Safety building as they voted on their favorite pumpkin, built their own fire truck and even got to be heroes, like Norah Hartman who enjoyed using a hose to put out a fire.

Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly says, “This is the first year that we’ve had it in a couple years, but this is like a fire safety week anyway. So, it’s a good time. They usually do an open house and we piggy back on their stuff cause we’re part of the public safety building, but it’s just a lot of fun for adults and kids to come and see all of the equipment and get in it and see people on a one on one basis. The firefighters and the police officers and like I said, we have all kinds of different agencies are here today and Lowes stopped by and let the kids build stuff so really good.”

Food was also provided for anyone that came through. Everything was free.

