Rainy Day Expected With Localized Heavy Downpours Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the 60s. We will continue into the 60s today, but they will be paired with rain throughout the day and I do expect some localized heavy downpours leading into the overnight hours.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning were into the low to mid 50s which is what we have been seeing the past couple of days, but that is well above average for this time of year. We will only see highs increase slightly from there into the lower 60s paired with the rain throughout the day. You will definitely want the umbrella and the rain jacket. Timing things out for you, I do expect things to remain light in the way of the rain through the morning hours. Once we get towards late morning and into the afternoon, there will be a brief dry period. However, I wouldn’t rule out a few isolated isolated showers through during that time. Our second round of rain does local to feature a few localized heavy downpours. This does look to be impacting the evening commute as well, so it’s likely you will need the windshield wipers. Rain will continue into the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will land in the low 50s, but it is possible some locations will be into the mid to upper 50s points East.

Future Rainfall (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be back into the lower 60s as this system is exiting our region. I do think the greatest impacts will be centered towards far Eastern portions of the county for the morning commute. It will be quick to exit though and we will be left with partly cloudy skies throughout the remainder of the day. When all is said and done, I think most of us will be dealing with between 1 and 2 inches. There could be some chances for some localized higher amounts where we see those heavy downpours set themselves up the longest. Because of the rain we received back on Friday and the rain we are expecting today, the National Weather Service has placed us in flood watch through tomorrow afternoon. The good news is that once the rain comes to an end tomorrow morning, we will be left with a dry stretch of weather and the weekend looks great under mostly sunny skies as high pressure does look to make a return. Highs will briefly land in the 50s for the end of the week before warming back up into the 60s by the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.