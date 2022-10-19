Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren

wagm (wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A shocking end to an incident overnight in Van Buren. According to a release from the Maine State Police, on Tuesday at around 2:58 PM State Police were called to an apartment in Van Buren for a reported sighting of 38 year old Corey Levesque who had 5 active warrants for his arrest with 2 being for domestic violence assault. The caller was in contact with Corey via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the homeowner who confirmed Corey was in the apartment and granted permission to search the residence.

Troopers attempted contact with Corey from inside the residence and moments later heard a single gunshot come from the bedroom. Troopers backed out along with the homeowner and called for the Tactical Team. A search warrant was obtained and both the Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Team worked to get Corey out safely, but those attempts were unsuccessful. After some time, the Tactical Team made entry into the apartment and found Corey deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Evidence Technicians processed the scene and the case will remain under investigation pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Newssource 8 will continue to follow this story.

