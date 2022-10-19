Plenty of Sunshine Through the Rest of the Week Along with Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we started off with rain showers, especially over the eastern half of the county. This helped to add to rainfall totals, resulting in some spots making it over the two inch mark, like Westfield, Ashland, and parts of Presque Isle. The rest of the county also saw some decent rainfall, with most spots seeing rainfall totals over an inch. This was another soaking rain, which helps to put our numbers above average for the month of October.

One of the other nice things about today was the temperatures. High temperatures by this afternoon reached the mid 60s for most spots thanks to the sunshine helping to warm things up a bit during the afternoon. Of course the clear skies going into this evening will actually work against us, allowing for temperatures to drop off through the overnight hours and into the first part of tomorrow morning.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system and cold front that made its way through the region and provided the heavier downpours earlier this morning. That low, along with the original parent low still sitting off to our west this evening will continue to impact our weather overnight tonight and through the rest of the work week. The good news is that the low pressure system to our west continues to weaken, meaning it will likely only provide some cloud cover to the region overnight Thursday into first thing Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid 30s across the county. The best chance of falling into the lower 30s will be over western parts of the county, where temperatures have already cooled off a bit. The rest of the county will likely remain in the mid 30s as skies continue to clear out if they haven’t already done so. Going hour by hour over the next couple of days shows the clear skies that we’ll be waking up to tomorrow morning. Overall tomorrow looks to be a great day with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover looks like it could move in late afternoon and continue into the evening, but overall it doesn’t look to have that much of an impact to our weather overall. Cloud cover exits the region by Friday morning, resulting in another day with plenty of sunshine, temperatures are once again expected to be on the cooler side, but the sunshine during the day will help to make things feel warmer. We’ll see clear skies continue into Friday night, with plenty of sunshine expected to continue into the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow will be a lot cooler than what we’ve seen over the past few days. Highs will struggle to make it into the lower to mid 50s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will also remain a bit gusty throughout the day, further helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check on this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.