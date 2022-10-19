Rain Tapers This Morning Leading to a Mixture of Sun and Clouds in the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we dealt with some widespread rain and some localized heavy downpours. In the past six hours alone we have seen upwards of an inch in some locations. That of course is not factoring in some of the rain we had received yesterday which is why the National Weather Service is continuing to place us in a flood watch through noon today. With the rain came some higher wind gusts, the highest gusts coming from points North and East. It even caused a couple power outages early this morning. As we get through the course of the day, those winds will subside and we will be left with a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure attempts to gain back control of our weather pattern.

Current Temperatures (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning started off in the low 60s in far Eastern portions of the county. That is well above average for this time of year as we typically see our overnight lows sit into the mid to upper 30s. Highs will only increase slightly from there into the mid 60s under that mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon. Timing out the rest of today for you, I expect the rain to stick around in far Eastern portions of the county through mid to late morning. The good news is we are starting to turn things to some lighter bands of rain. You will still need the rain jacket and the windshield wipers this morning. Once we clear things out we will stay dry well into the overnight hours. In fact we will see some of the cloud cover taper off making our overnight lows take a tumble into the mid to upper 30s. We haven’t seen morning lows like that in the past couple of days.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow is the start of our dry stretch with high temperatures making a return to the 50s. It will feel like fall again, so you will want to take the light jacket with you as you head out the door. I’m not seeing much on futurecast as we will be dealing with few if any clouds throughout the day. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, the return to the 50s will be brief as we look to get back to the 60s as soon as the weekend. Both days look great, but Sunday is my pick day given the slightly warmer temperatures. Our next chance for rain won’t occur until the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

