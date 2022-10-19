Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Buren Fire Rescue On Scene 10-18-22
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
wagm
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Bobby Nightingale
New Sentencing Date Set for Bobby Nightingale
The County's Oktoberfest
The second annual The County’s Oktoberfest draws a crowd Saturday

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Houlton/ghca Defend the Cure
Defend The Cure Cancer Awareness Night in Houlton on Monday 10/19/2022