Aroostook Civic Academy Aims At Getting Older Mainers Interested in Advocacy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook Agency on Aging has kicked off a series of workshops aimed at getting older Mainers interested in advocacy. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

These people have gathered at the Aroostook Agency on Aging to take part in a program aimed at getting older folks in Aroostook county more involved in advocacy efforts.

“We are launching the first ever Aroostook Civic Academy. We have a variety of different speakers helping us to learn about advocacy at the town/city, county, state and national level. Today we’ve had wonderful speakers about advocacy in general, what is advocacy, how does it work?” - Joy Barresi Saucier - Executive Director, Aroostook Agency on Aging

The Aroostook Civic Academy is modeled after a program originally launched in Boston and is designed to give those 55 years or older the tools to advocate on issues they care about.

“Our voice needs to be heard, and I feel that many of us don’t feel adequate in knowing how to do it. What I found out this morning is that we advocate all the time for ourselves, but we don’t consider it advocating and it’s really important for us to understand the process, to understand who we should see, how we should go about it. Because if you have a good idea about how to help your community, other people probably are interested.” - Barbara Robertson – Vice President, Aroostook Agency on Aging

“I think its important for everyone to have the right skills and tools to be able to advocate for any issue that they care about.”

Noel Bonam, State Director of AARP Maine says advocacy is at the heart of AARP’s mission, which is why they have come forward as a supporter of the Aroostook Civic Academy, providing tips and information to those who attend.

“AARP is a national advocacy organization, we work on issues. And for us I think, as long as we get more people to be equipped and skilled to kind of engage in their own local communities as older adults and to work on any issue that matters to them, and they have the right skills. We’re here as a supporter.”

The Aroostook Civic Academy is divided into 6 sessions, held on Wednesdays, with sessions in Presque Isle, Houlton, Caribou and Fort Kent. For more information on the Aroostook Civic Academy, you can contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 207-764-3396

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

