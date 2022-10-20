Plenty of Sunshine Going into the Weekend with Warmer Temperatures Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had a better day across the region with sunshine present for most of the day. A few clouds began to work their way in this afternoon, resulting in partly cloudy skies to end the day. Looking at rainfall from the month of October, we’ve now seen close to 4 inches of rain here in caribou, with the majority of the rain falling with our previous system the past couple days. This has brought us to over an inch surplus of rain for the month, meaning that we’re now trending above average with our rainfall for the month. This trend looks to continue, as another system looks like it could bring more rain to the region by early next week.

October Rainfall So Far (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures across the county today made it into the lower to mid 50s. While this was cooler than what most spots have seen over the past few days, it’s still slightly above our average high temperature for this time of year. With temperatures expected to be in a similar spot tomorrow, we won’t be far above the average high. Going into the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid 60s, which will be a good 10 degrees above where they should be for this time of year.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the unorganized area of energy still sitting to our west this evening. This looks to bring some cloud cover to the region overnight tonight. The good news is that high pressure looks to be building into the region for the weekend, which will provide us with mostly sunny skies Saturday, before a few clouds enter the region Sunday. This will be out ahead of the next low pressure system looking to impact us Monday, providing rain showers across the county during the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are once again expected to fall back into the lower to mid 30s for most places. I think most spots will avoid falling below freezing thanks to some cloud cover in place during the overnight hours. Light southerly winds will keep things feeling cooler during the overnight. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the cloud cover moving into the region tonight, resulting in partly cloudy skies into tomorrow morning. Once the sun rises, clouds will be quick to burn off, resulting in mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. This time clear skies will stick around during the overnight hours and into the day Saturday, with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the lower 50s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day tomorrow will make for a wonderful day. Southwesterly winds will still be gusty at times, but not as gusty as what we’ve seen over the past few days.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

