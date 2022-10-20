Senator Collins Calls for LIHEAP Funding to be Released Early

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Even though we have seen warmer temperatures recently, many people are trying to prepare for the coming colder weather. With higher prices, some may already be struggling to afford to fill their tanks. A Maine senator is working to help those people now. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard explains.

Senator Susan Collins “It became evident that the cost of home heating oil, propane, natural gas and electricity has gone through the roof a few months ago and has not abated, it dipped slightly but not enough to get relief”

According to the Governor’s Energy Office, the statewide high for home heating oil is over 6 dollars a gallon. The average cost of home heating oil in Northern Maine sits at $5 dollars a gallon as of October 11th. The increased cost led Senator Susan Collins to support raising federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP by $1 Billion nationwide.

Senator Collins " We’ve been able to secure what will amount to a 20 percent increase to Maine’s allotment thats an extra $8 Million”

The Problem now, Senator Collins says, is that federal funding for LIHEAP is not set to be released until mid november, thats why she signed on to a letter of 31 senators urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release funds as quickly as possible. Even though it is still rather warm out

Senator Collins “people are filling their oil tanks now, they dont wait until it’s below zero to fill their oil tanks. Everywhere i go, people always talk to me about how hard it is for them to afford the energy to keep them warm”

Senator Collins adds there is another problem many mainers are facing when it comes to heating their homes.

Senator Collins ”This problem is exacerbated by the fact that Maine has some of the oldest housing stock in the country so we have a lot of leaky, poorly insulated homes in our state so thats why im also pushing for additional funding in the weatherization program”

According to a representative from ACAP, the program that administers LIHEAP funding for Aroostook County, The 20% increase in funding will result in a combination of more people being able to receive funding, and an increased amount of each benefit distributed. Corey Bouchard, NS8

