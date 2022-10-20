A Start of a Dry and Sunny Stretch of Weather Today with a Return to the 50s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off with temperatures in the 60s with some rain showers. We were actually one of the warmest spots in the Northeast. The rain eventually cleared and we were left with some clearing skies. That caused our overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. That’s around a 20 degree difference from this time yesterday morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup features high pressure building into the region and that is what will bring us a dry and sunny stretch of weather through the weekend. There is a low pressure system off to our west, but it has been weakening the past couple of hours. The most impacts we will see from that system will be a few clouds points west leading into the afternoon hours. I don’t expect it to hinder the sunshine though. Highs today will make a return to the 50s making it feel like fall. That’s where we had been seeing our overnight lows the past couple of days. You will want the light jacket this afternoon. By the time we get into the overnight hours we will be returning to the mid to upper 30s. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some locations making making it to the freezing mark. Patchy frost will be likely on the grassy surfaces.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will feature another day with highs into the 50s and we see mostly sunny skies. It’s worth mentioning this will be a brief return to the 50s because by the time we get to the weekend we will be back to the 60s. Sunday is my pick day of the weekend due to highs being slightly warmer, but both days will feature plenty of sunshine. Once we get towards Monday, we are watching for our next chance of rain in the county. I expect clouds to increase pretty quickly into the overnight hours of Sunday. Overall overnight lows will also be on the warming trend into the 40s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

