Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Buren Fire Rescue On Scene 10-18-22
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VB Incident
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
LIHEAP
Senator Collins Calls for LIHEAP Funding to be Released Early
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants"...
Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge

Latest News

marijuana joint
Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says
The Pioneers and the Shiretowners are the only two undefeated teams in the County.
Shiretowners and Pioneers are undefeated.
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot near Southern University’s campus, officials say
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving