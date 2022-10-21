Mostly Sunny Skies Today With Highs Increasing By the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Yesterday we began what will be a dry and sunny stretch of weather with temperatures making a return to the 50s. We will be continuing with the full sunshine today as high pressure continues to build in from our South. That will carry us through the weekend until clouds look to increase by Sunday evening ahead of our next system.

This morning's weather setup (WAGM)

Temperatures across the region are now sitting in the upper 30s and low 40 this morning and that is because we haven’t seen much in terms of cloud cover the past couple of hours. Highs will eventually make a slight increase from there into the mid 50s. While it is possible for some of us to make into those mid 50s I do think most towns will struggle to do so. The good news is that those temperatures will be paired with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to the next couple of hours, I don’t have much for you on future cast. There are a few chances for some clouds heading into the afternoon hours, but I don’t expect it to hinder the sunshine. We will remain clear into the overnight hours and that will in turn keep our overnight lows on the chilly side. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if some of us wake up to some frost on the grassy surfaces. Given that the temperature will be close to the dewpoints it is possible we will also see some patchy fog develop. If you like the mild temperatures we will be making a return to the 60s by tomorrow afternoon. That will be once again paired with mostly sunny skies. It’s not until the overnight hours of Sunday where we will start to see that sharp increase in the cloud cover. It’s looking like the sunniest part of the day will be centered towards the early morning hours. By the afternoon we will be looking at some partly cloudy skies before most of us become locked into the cloud cover ahead of our next system on Monday which will be bringing us our next rain chance. It does look to linger into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Weather will remain unsettled through the 8 day, but the good news is we will remain into the 60s for a bit.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.