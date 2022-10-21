Plenty of Sunshine This Weekend, with Warmer Temperatures by Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping outside today we saw plenty of sunshine across the county. That allowed high temperatures to warm up slightly over what we saw yesterday. Highs across the county made it into the mid and upper 50s over southern and eastern Aroostook, while places further north and west were cooler, only making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure that’s in control of our weather currently sitting to our south this evening. This high pressure will continue to sit over us going into the weekend, with our next chance of rain in the forecast for early next week thanks to low pressure. Before we get there, winds remain out of the south, and eventually shift into the southwest this weekend, resulting in warmer air working into the region by Sunday. That warm air looks to stick around into next week, with high temperatures well above average.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight will likely fall back into the mid 30s, with some spots once again approaching the freezing mark. Southerly winds look to remain light through the overnight hours, further helping temperatures cool off. Going hour by hour through the rest of the weekend shows the clear skies and sunshine that’s expected during the day Saturday. This will allow high temperatures to warm up a bit more than they have been during the afternoon. Overnight and into Sunday morning, high thin cloud cover looks to approach the region, and move in going throughout the day Sunday. This will eventually lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies to end the day Sunday, out ahead of our next chance of rain Monday. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the county. Southerly winds will still be a bit gusty at times, but will eventually be shifting into the southwest, allowing for warmer air to work into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, and what to expect going into next week, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the nice weather!

