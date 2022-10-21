Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning. (WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Police units have reportedly set up a perimeter, and campus entrances are blocked off.

The investigation remains ongoing.

