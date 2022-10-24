A Cloudy Day Ahead with Scattered Rain Showers By The Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. It was a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine. Most of us returned to temperatures into the 60s with some coming close to the 70 degree mark. Some of us are waking up to some isolated showers in the county, so you may need the rain jacket and the umbrella heading out this morning. I don’t expect them to impact your morning commute that much, but you may need the windshield wipers. Temperatures are already on the mild side into the upper 40s and low 50s and they will increase from there into the low 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The rain that some of us are seeing this morning is associated with warm front that is currently situated to our south. As it slowly lifts northward, we will be looking at some chances for some moderate to heavy rainfall into the afternoon. Timing things out for you, I expect the driest part of the day to be centered towards the mid to late morning. We won’t start to see the leading edge of the rainfall until we get into the evening commute. I think the greatest impacts will be in far Eastern portions of the county. The heavy downpours look to be situated into portions of Western New Brunswick. At most, most of us will see between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain just because of how scattered in nature this system will be. The cloud cover will keep our overnight lows once again into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Once we get into the early morning hours of tomorrow, the rain will be quick to exit. While we will dry out, we will be locked into the cloud cover for all of the day. Any rain activity we do see will stay to our south. While we are in the clouds all day, our highs will make it back into the mid to upper 60s. That is well above average for this time of year. The clouds and mild temperatures will provide some instability in the atmosphere ahead of our next chance for widespread rain on Wednesday and into Thursday. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will return to the sunshine by the end of the week, but it will be paired with some highs back into the 50s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to This Morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

