Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
UMPI Women's Soccer Coach Aaron Marston passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday. The UMPI...
UMPI Community remembers Aaron Marston
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Van Buren Fire Rescue On Scene 10-18-22
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
The Houlton/GHCA Shiretowners and the Wisdom/Van Buren Crusaders are the only undefeated teams...
Undefeated Shiretowners and Pioneers prepare for the playoffs.

Latest News

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Opening statements to begin in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial begins