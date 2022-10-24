Notable Children’s Book Author Visited Madawaska Public Library To Read and Connect With Local Children

Madawaska, Maine (WAGM) - Children love having books read to them, youngsters in Madawaska had a treat on Saturday morning.

Susan Rochester Zucconi, a notable children’s book author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur took some time to read and interact with children at the Madawaska Public Library. The itinerary included such activities as a Word search puzzle game for prizes, asking the children what they would write about if they were authors, She also read from her book “Crumbun Says No To Bullying”. zucconi says all the books she writes are based on her childhood experiences and hopes her books have a profound impact on the children that read them.

Susan Rochester Zucconi, Children’s Book Author: “My Children books teach children to believe in themselves, and the ability to change those around them with a kind word, a smile, and being a good friend. My books also introduce young readers to value relationships, friendships, kindness, and compassion for others.

if you are interested in her work, she has a new Children’s book coming out soon called “The Magical Pizza Pie” which is about teamwork and living out your dreams.

