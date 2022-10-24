Rain Showers Taper Off Tonight, Leading to a Cloudy Tuesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine, as well as well above average high temperatures. Keep in mind the average high for Caribou is now 50 degrees as we continue towards the end of October. Sunday however, we were a solid 20 degrees above average, with our high temperature reaching the 70 degree mark in Caribou. The rest of the county was also warm, seeing high temperatures make it into the mid 60s Saturday, and then the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday. The mild weather looks to return through the middle of the work week, before cooler weather is back for the end of the work week.

Temperatures From Over the Weekend (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been providing the cloud cover and rain shower activity sitting out out south over southern New England. This will continue to push north and east, further helping high pressure to our west to weaken. This will result in another low pressure system impacting parts of the Midwest to make its way into New England Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing with it another round of heavier rain showers.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 50s. So don’t expect to see temperatures fall back much further from where they are right now. Areas of fog are likely to develop tonight thanks to the warm temperatures, rain showers tapering off, and excess water in the atmosphere. Southeasterly winds will remain light throughout the overnight hours. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the rain shower activity continuing to taper off this evening, with cloudy skies and areas of fog developing into the first part of Tuesday. This will result in mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Tuesday with the cloud cover acting to insulate the atmosphere once again. Clouds remain in place overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. It’s not until the early afternoon hours of Wednesday that we have our next chance for scattered showers, with more widespread rain moving in Wednesday overnight. These heavier downpours look to taper off by the morning hours of Thursday, with skies beginning to clear out by Thursday afternoon. Overall another good soaking rain is expected through the middle of the work week. Tomorrow’s high temperatures show just how mild things are expected to be thanks to cloud cover trapping in warmer air. High temperatures are expected to make it into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south during the day tomorrow, resulting in warm air trying to work its way into the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Future rainfall totals show the variation in totals depending on where you are in the county. Overall I think most spots will see between an inch and two inches of rain. The best chance of seeing amounts closer to an inch will be places further north and west, while places closer to two inches appear to be the central and southern parts of the county. Keep in mind also that some communities could see localized higher amounts if heavier downpours sit over a region. Rain showers taper off throughout the day Thursday, with more sunshine expected for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Future Rainfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and enjoy the warm weather!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.