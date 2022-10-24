Reminder: Check Your Smoke Detectors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With October being National Fire Prevention Month, it’s a good time to ensure your home is adequately prepared ahead of the winter.

According to the latest annual report by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fire departments in Aroostook County responded to 336 fire calls in 2021. The top 3 causes of fires state-wide were Cooking, Heating and Carelessness. Adam Rider, Deputy Chief for the Presque Isle Fire Department says it’s important to be prepared.

“I want to remind everybody to test their smoke alarms and make sure you plan and practice your escape plan” says Rider.

49% of fires state wide had smoke detectors present at the time of the fire, with a 74% of those effectively alerting occupants. Caroline King, Executive Director of the American Red Cross for Northern and Eastern Maine says smoke detectors will only work if used properly.

“If you need smoke alarms, please contact the red cross. We have smoke alarms, we will come to your house and install them for free. Checking and having working smoke alarms in your home prevents death and injury, that’s really easy, but if you don’t do it, if they’re laying on the floor, if they’re in a drawer, they’re not helping you be safe in the event of a home fire.” says King.

According to the American Red Cross, Winter is the deadliest season for home fires, with heating equipment being the primary cause. Last year the state of Maine experienced 27 fire related deaths and 109 injuries.

