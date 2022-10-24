S.W. Collins Company Awarded “Shep Lee Community Service Award”

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A local business is being honored for their community service efforts. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

Recently, the Institute for Family Owned Business, a non-profit focused on supporting and empowering family owned businesses in the state of Maine awarded the Shep Lee Community Service Award to the S.W. Collins Company.

“Well I think it was certainly an honor to receive it, first of all just to be nominated was a thrill, but to actually be selected and be amongst all the other great family owned businesses in Portland was truly an honor.” - Gregg Collins – Vice President, S.W. Collins

According to the Institute, S.W. Collins was selected for the award, out of 191 nominations, for “supporting employees and the community in countless ways, investing in training and infrastructure and making annual grants to a host of local nonprofits chosen by community members.”

“Our grant program is something that we’ve been doing for about 6 or 7 years now. It’s actually an idea that I had seen in Ireland going to a grocery store, they had these tubes that you could put tokens into to vote on the community project that was most important to you. So we designated an allotment of funds for each quarter and have a different need in each of the communities that we are and we will grant that money to those projects according to the vote.” - Sam Collins – President, S.W. Collins

One thing the Collins family can all agree on is, though this award was given to the family business, it’s the employees of S.W. Collins that deserve the recognition.

“This is really a company award for all of our Pioneers, all of our employees. They contribute to their communities, whether as coaches, or whether in the church, whether on boards. It’s really an award for everyone in our company because we are so proud of the volunteering they do and how they make communities better” - Sam Collins – President, S.W. Collins

S.W. Collins was the only business in Aroostook County to receive an award from the Institute of Family Owned businesses, though not the only one nominated, with The Rusty Crab in Mars Hill and Lakeview Restaurant in Saint Agatha(pronounced Agat, spelled Agatha) also receiving nominations.

