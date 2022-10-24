Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Late last month Versant Power sent a letter to ratepayers detailing the company’s request to increase the distribution rate for electricity in 2023, however, there was an error in the information on the letter that was sent to customers. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

In September, Versant Power announced a request to increase the distribution rate for electricity next year. During the recent Initial Case conference regarding Versant’s request to do that increase, Jordan McColman, Deputy General Counsel for the Maine Public Utilities Commission brought up an issue to representatives of Versant Power.

“We may have a bit of an awkward situation” “Our administrative director happens to have a camp up in Versant territory and he got one in the mail and the notice that he got in the mail looks like it was the old notice without the revised numbers” stated McColman during the Confrence.

While the majority of the letter has correct information, such has how to intervene with the Public utilities commission, the letter originally sent to customers states the requested change represents an increase of approximately 9.4% in the total bill of a typical residential customer, and approximately $30 million dollars in additional annual revenue for Versant. However that 9.4% increase, should have been a 10.6% increase, and instead of 30 million in additional revenue, Versant would be in line to receive an additional 34 million.

“So I don’t know if it was a one off, or an error from the printer, or if you guys have heard anything about that” asked stated McColman.

“We recently learned that due to an unfortunate mix up our printer sent an early version of our letter requestion a distribution rate change to customers the information on our website, if you have looked at it there has been up to date and accurate all along, however we do apologize if this creates any confusion or problems for customers.”

Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant Power says the corrected notice will be going out to customers starting October 21st.

“So the letter that will be going to customers does say “Corrected Version” on the top of it, it does explain the amount that we have come to in terms of our request for a distribution rate change next summer. The difference between the initial letter you got and the corrected notice you will receive is about 1 percentage point on your total bill.” said Long.

Long went on to say that Versants website has all the corrected information available to view, including a link to the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s Case Management system, which allows the public to leave comments regarding Versant’s Request. A link will be made available on our website at WAGMTV.com

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.