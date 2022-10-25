A Cloudy and Mild Day Expected Ahead of Another Chance of Rain Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We had some lingering rain showers into the overnight hours of yesterday, but they did taper off leading to a cloudy start to the morning. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the low 50s. It’s likely you will only need the light jacket heading out the door this morning.

The other big story is the fog and that is due to some lingering moisture in the air from the overnight hours and temperatures hovering close to the dewpoint. Right now the most dense of the fog is situated over far Eastern portions of the county as well as points North. Given how foggy things are this morning you will want to take a few extra minutes on your commute this morning. I do expect things to burn off as the temperatures slowly increase into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Timing things out for you I do think we will be pretty much locked into the cloud cover. Some models are picking up at some breaks, but I don’t expect that to happen. The good news is we will remain dry throughout the course of the day, and the clouds will keep our overnight lows on the mild side into the mid to upper 50s.

That will lead us to our next rain chance by the time we get to tomorrow afternoon. I do think the driest part of the day will be centered towards the morning hours and into the early afternoon. We won’t have much of a chance at seeing the sunshine as clouds will continue from the overnight hours. Mid to late afternoon is when we will start to see the leading edge of widespread rain as it advances from our South. The first of the rain will be light to moderate. The best chance for some heavy downpours will be leading into the overnight hours. Right now it is looking like we will see totals between a half an inch and an inch from this system. Given how long the rain will persist it is possible for some ponding to occur on the roadways. Winds could get gusty as well throughout the overnight hours. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will dry things out for Thursday with a few clouds. It’s not until we get towards the weekend where we will see a return to the full sunshine, but highs will once again return to the 50s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

