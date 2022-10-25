Rain Showers Return Tomorrow Afternoon with Mild Temperatures Lasting Through Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the weak area of high pressure sitting over the county. While this is keeping us dry and only providing some light mist to parts of the region, it will continue to weaken and move east overnight tonight. Our next system is an area of low pressure currently impacting states south of the great lakes. This will continue to track north and east, and will provide another soaking rain to the region tomorrow afternoon continuing into the overnight hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight only fall back a few degrees from where they are now. Most spots look to remain in the mid to upper 50s. Southerly winds are expected to be light, further helping with keeping temperatures mild throughout the overnight hours. Going hour by hour over the next couple of days shows the cloud cover remaining in place overnight tonight. We’ll also see some light mist in spots before morning, along with the development of some patchy fog. This will continue until tomorrow morning, when fog will begin to lift a bit. I think tomorrow will be very similar to today with cloudy skies and areas of fog still present in some spots. Rain showers will begin to move in during the early afternoon over southern Aroostook, and work their way north. By dinner time tomorrow evening, heavier downpours will be present over most of the county, continuing through the evening hours. By midnight, the system looks to be losing energy, resulting in lighter showers through the early morning hours of Thursday. By sunrise the rain shower activity looks to be tapering off, leading to clearing skies going throughout the day Thursday. I think cloud cover could still be stubborn in some spots, resulting in cloudy skies for most of the day Thursday, but I think by Thursday evening clear skies will be taking over, leading to chillier temperatures by the end of the work week. Future rainfall once this system is all said and done. We’re still on track at this point to see between an inch to as much as two inches of rain depending on where you are. The best chance for higher amounts of rain will be over parts of southern and eastern Aroostook, with totals dropping off the further north and east you go. There’s still a bit of dispute in where the heavier bands of rain setup, so we won’t know who receives the higher totals until tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

