Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is Vanessa Gutshall, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Zoe is described as 3-foot-8 and 50 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect, Zoe’s biological mother, is 37 years old, approximately 5-foot-2 and 100 pound with light brown hair and blue eyes. Gutshall was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Gutshall was driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Pennsylvania plate KXR3699.

Zoe was at the school for a court-ordered, supervised visit with her mother when the supervisor reported she fled with the child, Downington police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Downington Police Department at 610-633-8810 or call 911.

