Aroostook Community Matters: Aroostook Agency on Aging Medicare Open Enrollment

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Open enrollment is now underway. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, New Source’s 8 Isaac Potter catches up with the Aroostook Agency on Aging to find out more about signing up.

Medicare Open Enrollment for Medicare Part D opened this week. The Open Enrollment is an opportunity for those who are new to Medicare to sign up, and also for people to review their drug prescription plan. Rick Bragg, The Aroostook Agency on Aging Community and Outreach manager, says the agency will hold several clinics to help people review their plans

Rick Bragg: “It goes until December 7th, a short six-seven week window. We have decided to do some clinics, we call them clinics. But basically opportunities for folks to come in and have scheduled appointments to go over their plans. And we have 21 of them scheduled for Aroostook County.”

The Clinics are scheduled in several different communities around the county and are a way for the consumer to look at different plans that are available.

Rick Bragg: “There is Medicare part A, Medicare part B, then there is part D as a drug Prescription plans. There is also Medicare advantage plans, which is also called part C which could cover some of your A,B, and D plans depending on which ones. There is also metagap supplement plans for folks.

Bragg said the Agency’s role is to offer the service and to provide you the opportunity to compare your current plan and possibly save money with a different plan. Appointments for open enrollment are now being scheduled.

Rick Bragg: “You can call us at 764-3396, to ask the front desk and they can probably put you through Medicare, but they can at least take your name and number and someone will call you back. For folks who already have Medicare advantage plans, there are several insurance agencies in Aroostook County that sell these plans, and we have met with them so we are all on the same page.”

The Open Enrollment period ends on December 7th. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

