Medical Monday: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -October is breast cancer awareness month. On this weeks Medical Monday with Korrin Patterson we learn about the importance of early detection and what to do if you feel a lump.

Breast cancer is typically thought to affect women, but Lukas Emery, Hematologist and Medical Oncologist at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital reminds that it can actually affect both men and women. This is why he says it’s so important for everyone to know their family history.

Lukas Emery, Hematologist and Medical Oncologist: The ones we often hear about are the inherited from family members and these, you may have heard about the BRCA1, BRCA2 or better knows as the BRCA genes, most people recognize them as. These are the strongest hereditary risk factors for the development of breast cancer. But there are certainly others that play a role as well. This is why we always check family history.

Even if you don’t have a family history of breast cancer you can still be affected by it. Emery explains what should be done if a lump or a difference in our breast tissue is felt.

Emery: The first thing you want to do is talk to your primary care provider. Let them know, they can arrange for your evaluation and a mammogram or ultrasound or another diagnostic modality.

Emery suggests between the ages of 40-45 starting to have the conversation with your physician about when you should start scheduling your yearly mammogram.

Emery: Early detection can save lives, and we know that mammogram is a very effective screening tool, and that if we are, when we are able to catch these things early they can often be cured. And we can, we can save womens lives by doing that.

Emery adds if you think you feel a lump, even if you’re not sure, reach out to your primary care physician. Korrin Patterson, NewsSource 8.

