Rain Showers Taper off Tonight, Leading to a Nice End to the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we once again saw a gloomy day with cloud cover hanging around across the region. This is thanks to a low pressure system currently sitting to our south this evening. As this low continues to push north, it will provide rain showers to the region through the overnight hours, before wrapping up during the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday ends up being a transition day, with cloud cover to start, but clearing skies expected by the afternoon, before high pressure and better weather returns for the end of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the eastern half of the county through 4 am tomorrow morning. The biggest reason for the flood watch is due to the rainfall that we’ve already seen over the past couple of weeks working to oversaturate the ground, meaning any additional rainfall that we see won’t necessarily be absorbed as fast into the ground.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

We’re looking at another mild night this evening with temperatures once again remaining in the mid to upper 50s. The cloudy skies and rain showers work to keep the warmer temperatures in place, but will eventually exit the region during the day tomorrow. Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows the rain showers that we’ll continue to see over the next few hours. Rain shower activity looks to taper off during the morning hours of Thursday, however with fog looking to develop going into tomorrow, I think cloudy skies will remain in place through much of the morning. It’s not until the afternoon that we’ll begin to see some clearing. This is thanks to high pressure building into the region, resulting in nice, but cooler weather returning for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay dry!

