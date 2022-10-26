Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Buren Situation
Active Police Situation Shuts Down Castonguay Road in Van Buren
Versant Notice
Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers
Haunted Hayride In Linneus
Linneus Haunted Hayride Brings Fright and Fun To The Halloween Season
Van Buren Fire Rescue On Scene 10-18-22
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VB Incident
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren

Latest News

The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own
The 9-year-old's father, stepmother and aunt were all taken into custody after he was found...
Deputies: Boy, 9, found locked in dog cage in frigid temperatures
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker
Police tape put up by protesters blocks the entrance of Los Angeles City Hall, Wednesday, Oct....
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally