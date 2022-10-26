Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Buren Situation
Van Buren Man Assaults Person, Causes Police Standoff
Versant Notice
Versant Sending Corrected Notice To Customers
Haunted Hayride In Linneus
Linneus Haunted Hayride Brings Fright and Fun To The Halloween Season
Van Buren Fire Rescue On Scene 10-18-22
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VB Incident
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Judge orders former Trump chief of staff to testify in Georgia election probe
The program is on pause while a court considers a legal challenge from six Republican-led states.
Student loan debt forgiveness plan on pause for now
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’