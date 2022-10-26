Widespread Rain Expected Tonight with Mild Temperatures Continuing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We continued our mild stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We did remain dry however, most of us stayed locked into the cloud cover. That in turn kept our overnight lows into the 50s and 60s. It was hard to lose most of that daytime heating from yesterday overnight. Some of us are once again waking up to some fog. It isn’t as dense as we were seeing at this time yesterday morning. However points North and East are dealing with visibility under a quarter mile. You may want to take a couple extra minutes on your commute because of it.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup features an area of low pressure to our south. That is what will be brining us some widespread rain this afternoon and evening. I think the driest part of the day will be centered towards the morning hours. We will still be dealing with the clouds though. It’s not until after lunch time where we will start to see the leading edge of the rain from our South. The start of the rain will be light to moderate in nature. Our highs will eventually make it into the mid to upper 60s again. The greatest impacts will be during the evening commute. That’s when things will start to pick up and we will be dealing with some heavy downpours points South and East. The good news is that the heavy rain won’t last for long as this system exits to our East and we will be left with the clouds. In terms of amounts I am expecting between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches of rainfall. There will be a possibility for some localized higher amounts where the heavy downpours do set themselves up the longest. We will spend another day with overnight lows close to the 60s degree mark.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we will stay dry, but I do think model runs are being a bit optimistic in terms of clearing. There will be some chances at seeing the sunshine, but most of the day will be spent in some partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again be into the mid to upper 60s. By the time we get to Friday we are looking at a day full of sunshine as high pressure makes a return to the area. However, that will be paired with a return to the 50s, making it feel like fall again in the county. Sunday is my pick day of the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures. We do have some more chances for rain by the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.