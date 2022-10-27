Lepage, Poloquin and Aroostook Republican Candidates Hold Rally In Mars Hill

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -Former Governor Paul LePage, Former Congressman Bruce Poloquin and local Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature held a rally in Mars Hill Tuesday.

According to event organizers this is the first time in recent years that a rally has been held that includes Gubernatorial and Congressional candidates.

The rally focused on what Republicans are calling a “red wave” for the 2022 election.

“It’s all about trying to get the vote out, trying to get out to vote, making sure that people get out the vote, it’s one thing to elect a governor or a legislator or a senator but if you don’t elect a team, you cant get a whole lot of work done. I’m really hoping we can get people to vote,” said LePage

Before the rally, attendees were introduced to the Republican candidates for Maine Legislature and had a chance to mingle and ask questions of the politicians

