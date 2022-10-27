Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Expected Today Ahead of A Sunny Stretch

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had a line of showers and downpours enter the county in time for the afternoon and evening. The highest of the totals remained to our south, but that is why the National Weather Service had placed the Eastern half of the county into a flood watch. This was also due to the fact that we have been seeing some localized heavy rainfall events the past couple of weeks making it hard for the ground to take it in. Highs once again made it into the mid to upper 60s with some locations coming close to the 70 degree mark. The mild temperatures will continue today as we dry things out, but it will be paired with some partly to mostly cloudy skies as the low pressure system that impacted us yesterday moves off to our North and East.

Current Temperatures (WAGM)

Waking up this morning most of us were dealing with temperatures into the low 60s. That is well above average for this time of year! Those mild temperatures were also paired with dewpoints into the 60s as well, so the air is feeling a bit muggy. During the early morning hours some spots also had some reduced visibility due to the fog. That has since lifted at this point. High temperatures will only increase slightly from where they are right now into the mid to upper 60s. We will have some chances at seeing breaks in the clouds throughout the day. Timing things out for you, I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the afternoon hours as skies begin to gradually clear. Clearing skies will continue into the overnight hours and that will allow our overnight lows to drop substantially into the upper 20s and low 30s. That is something we haven’t seen in quite a while. That being said I wouldn’t rule out some areas of frost on the grassy surfaces waking up and it will be a morning where you will want to dress in layers. I don’t expect any fog through the morning given that our morning lows will be back near the freezing mark.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow clearing skies will continue and we will return to the 50s in terms of high temperatures. It will truly feel like fall once again heading into the afternoon hours. There will be a few chances for seeing clouds throughout the day, but they will be very scattered. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, the 50s will continue to be the trend. In terms of the weekend, Sunday is my pick day given that temperatures will be the warmer of the two days. We will lose that dry stretch pretty quickly as we are watching for our next rain chance during the late evening hours on Halloween. Model runs are showing that to continue into Tuesday morning. We do dry things out again to round out the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.