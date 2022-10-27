Plenty of Sunshine Tomorrow and into the Weekend, as High Pressure Builds Overhead

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Looking at some of the rainfall totals that we saw from last night’s rainfall. Across the county most spots ended up between a half inch to as much as an inch. Some of the higher reports include Oxbow, Hodgdon, Houtlon, limestone, and New Sweden. All of these communities saw rainfall reports very close to, if not above an inch of rain. Elsewhere across the county, totals ranged between half an inch and three quarters of an inch. The exception to this is over far western parts of the county. Places like Clayton Lake, Allagash, and Estcourt Station saw less than a half inch of rain from this system.

We saw a transition day today as low pressure and a cold front moved through the region earlier this morning. This kept cloud cover in place for a few hours this morning, but clouds eventually began to break apart going into the afternoon. This evening we’re left with clear skies for most spots as northwesterly winds remain gusty going into the overnight hours. Winds calm down by tomorrow morning, leaving us with a sunny, but chilly day, before warmer weather returns through the weekend.

Low temperatures tonight look to eventually reach the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. Keep in mind clear skies, along with northwesterly winds gusting close to 30 mph will continue to bring cooler air into the region. While this will certainly feel colder than what we’ve seen over the past few days, it’s actually right around where they should be for this time of year. Going hour by hour throughout the overnight hours shows clear skies expect. This will lead to a wonderful day tomorrow in terms of sunshine. We could see a few clouds move in during the overnight hours friday, but it won’t put a damper on things, as it’s gone by sunrise saturday morning. This means we’ll once again see a day filled with sunshine, as well as warmer temperatures compared to what we’ll see tomorrow. The nice weather continues for the second half of the weekend, with high temperatures approaching the upper 50s by sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it into the lower 50s. I think there will be some spots that won’t even make it out of the upper 40s. With the sunshine expected to be out in full force, it will work to warm things up, but also keep in mind this is right around where we should be for this time of year in terms of temperatures, and we’ll actually see temperatures climb back above average through the rest of the weekend.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

