Jenna’s Helping Hands Celebrates Grand Opening

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -

One Madawaska Family is turning personal tragedy and grief into a opportunity to honor the legacy of their daughter and give back to the community.

Jenna’s Helpful Hands celebrated their grand opening today. Thad Guillemette and Karen Cyr of Madawaska lost their daughter Jenna to a sudden medical event in 2019, and wanted to honor their daughter’s legacy of helping people by opening a second-hand store with a charitable twist. In addition to offering used items for sale, they also will provide free clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene products to students who show their student identification card at the shop.

“Since my daughter passed we wanted to keep her name going in a way she would approve of and we think this is the best way to make her live on forever. Any student that is going to the Valley Schools, all they have to do is bring in their school card and they can shop here for free. Anything that we can do to give back to the community, that’s what we’re here for”

Guillemette says the response from the community has been amazing in the lead up to the grand opening. WAGM will have more on Jenna’s Helpful Hands on a future edition of Aroostook Community Matters.

