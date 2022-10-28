Plenty of Sunshine Ahead with Temperatures Returning to the 50s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We continued our mild trend in the way of temperatures yesterday into the 60s. We cleared out gradually in the way of cloud cover and that allowed our temperatures to fall pretty quickly throughout the day. In fact the high temperature for the day was recorded in Caribou just after 1 AM. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. That is around 30 degrees cooler than we were at this time yesterday. It’s likely there will be some areas of frost on the grassier surfaces.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

With high pressure in control of our weather pattern, we will be dealing with mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Our next rain chance does not look to develop until we get into the late evening on Monday. Model runs are currently trending at the rain lasting through the morning hours on Tuesday. Temperatures will eventually increase to where they are at this point into the upper 40s and low 50s. You will need the light jacket throughout the day. Timing out the rest of today for you, we will be seeing few if any clouds. I think the best chance at seeing any significant cloud cover will be centered towards the afternoon and evening. They will break apart pretty quickly leading us to some chilly overnight lows. They will once again fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We will continue that sunny stretch of weather tomorrow as highs increase into the mid to upper 50s. While most locations will be hovering close to the 60 degree mark, I do think it will be hard to get to that point given the fall like airmass above us. As the sunshine continues on Sunday that will be the better chance at getting to the 60 degree mark. It’s not until the overnight hours where we will begin to see that cloud cover ahead of our next system. We will stay dry throughout the day on Monday, but most of the county will be locked into the cloud cover. Looking ahead, we will try things out after Tuesday morning with highs continuing into the 50s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.