Plenty of Sunshine this Weekend with Temperatures in the Upper 50s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Now that we’ve made it through the last full work week of October, I wanted to take a look at how temperatures panned out through the entire month. Overall, we were well above average for the month of October. Except for 6 days so far, the rest have been above average compared to the daily average high temperature throughout the month. That number started very close to if not above the 60-degree mark during the first few days of the month, but has fallen back over 10 degrees to the upper 40s to end the month. With that being said, and going through the rest of the month, temperatures look to remain above average still, leaving us with 25/31 days of the month being above average.

October in Review - Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

In terms of rainfall for the month, we’ve done a great job at catching up on rainfall from the beginning of the month. Looking back through the start of the month, while we did have some rain shower activity, it wasn’t much until the middle of the month. That’s when we saw close to two inches of rain, helping to bring our rainfall totals back close to, then above average going into the next week with another two inches of rain. For the month in total we’ve received close to 4 and a half inches of rain, which is almost an inch above the average monthly rainfall for caribou, setting us up to remain above average for the first week or two of November.

October in Review - Rainfall (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure in control of our weather this evening. This provided northwesterly winds throughout the overnight hours and into the day today, keeping cooler air in place across the county. Winds are calming down this evening, which means a clear and calm night is expected county wide. This will help temperatures once again cool off into the mid and upper 20s. Winds look to become more southerly throughout the weekend, allowing warmer air to work into the region during the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the mid and upper 20s across the county. There could be some spots over the western part of the county that make it back into the lower 20s. I think the bigger story though will be just how fast temperatures cool off. Just over a couple of hours this evening temperatures look to fall back into the mid and upper 30s. We’ll continue to feel this chill to the air well into tomorrow morning, as I don’t think it’ll be until the afternoon that we see some improvement. Going hour by hour throughout the weekend doesn’t show much. Clear skies are expected to continue throughout the next few days providing the nice weather during the day, but chilly overnights. The only impact could be this evening, where we could see some patchy fog develop, but that will quickly burn off saturday, leaving us with a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures also look to remain mild, making it up into the mid and upper 50s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

