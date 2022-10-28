UMFK Holds Practical Exercise Centered around Disaster Behavioral Health

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

Last Month WAGM Brought you the story of a UMFK class preparing students for work in the field of Disaster Behavioral Health, responding to emergencies and rendering psychological first aid. As a culminating practical exercise, the students were able to put their newfound skills to the test. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard was there and has the story.

“HELP!”, an actor screams as the exercise begins

“We’re roleplaying a reunification drill working with students from behavioral science, public safety, conservation law and nursing. The scenario that we’re using today is that there was an active shooter. And we have volunteers who have physical injuries who are responding to a traumatic experience, so we have nursing students responding to stop the bleed, behavioral science students providing some crisis intervention and disaster behavioral health, public safety students securing perimeter and communications. Really having opportunities to work together in response to an incident” says Dr. Shawn Graham – Asst. Prof of Counseling, UMFK

“We are working as best we can you guys, if we could just have you step behind the cruiser over here, we do not have any information at this time” said students as they played out their roles in the scenario.

“It felt a bit realistic, to make sure that the survivor was comfortable enough, and that really gave me a sense of confidence going forward. I know things to say, I know what not to say. So it was definitely good.” - Tyrese Collymore – Behavioral Science Student, UMFK

“This exercise today is really an opportunity for students to apply a lot of the theory and skills that they’ve learned not only in classes but in trainings we’ve provided such as Disaster Behavioral Health and Psychological First Aid and really is kind of an example of how we extend learning beyond the classroom, really giving students practical opportunities to practice what they’ve been learning.” says Graham

“It’s especially important for them to learn about what each profession brings to a situation, what they can think about if they need support in a situation, which discipline is able to provide which skill and that they can learn to work together as students so that they know how to work together when they’re working in the workforce.” says Erin Soucy – Dean of Undergraduate Nursing, UMFK

“I’ve had a few students already come and say “What a great experience it is”, as much as we might practice in class or clinicals, to actually play out a full scenario with individuals from different disciplines, makes everything real” says Graham.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

