Update on Loring Commerce Centre Marketing Efforts

LORING, Maine (WAGM) -

The Loring Commerce Centre has seen a renewed marketing effort following a 400,000 dollar investment earlier this year. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We’ve been aggressively marketing, we’ve launched a new marketing campaign.”

Carl Flora, President and CEO of Loring Development Authority says they haven’t experienced this much potential and momentum around Loring since the early days of the Loring Development Authority. Earlier this year, Loring Development Authority received 400,000 dollars as part of the State’s supplemental budget, to go towards revitalization marketing efforts.

“We’ve had good response so far. It should be noted that this is something we did a fair bit of back in the early days of Loring, within a few years after the base actually closed. But the funding for that kind of an effort ran out after the initial wave of it and we’ve never really had funding to do the kind of marketing we’re doing now”

Flora went on to describe Loring Development Authority’s latest efforts including a completely revamped website, and Loring’s inclusion and attendance at a number of trade shows, all in the effort to highlight the potential of the former air force base. Among the key industries the LDA is trying to attract are Energy and Aerospace.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of interest in energy production, green energy production, whether it’s solar, or bio fuels, things of that nature. We think that the facilities that we have would be well suited for a number of things, one of which would be heavy aircraft maintenance, aircraft painting, but also things like flight testing, testing of autonomous vehicles, including aircraft. These autonomous vehicles, whether they’re ground based or flying vehicles are going to require a certain amount of testing or development, and we think Loring is a good place to do that kind of work.”

In addition to trying to bring industry to the Loring Commerce Centre, the Loring Development Authority has also been working with local potato growers, as ample harvests have made storing the spuds a challenge over the past couple years.

“We’re happy that we can accommodate the farmers when they need us. We did sign a lease with Guerette Farms for a portion of building 8713, which is a large building 115,000 sq ft for things related to their farming operations, but then they also on a temporary basis occupy the same space they did last year for potatoes, they’ll pack some potatoes and move em out.”

Flora went on to say that the future looks bright for Loring, as they are beginning to develop a master plan for the airport, and are in talks with manufacturing and data storage companies about finding a new home on the former base.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

