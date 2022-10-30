Missing Child Found in Canada

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A child that went missing in Miami has been found in Canada.

6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th.

According to a flyer released by the Miami-Dade Police Department, JoJo was found safe on Sunday October 30th by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. His father, 45 year old Jorge Gabriel Morales and paternal grandmother 68 year old Lilliam Pena Morales were both taken into custody.

According to Maine State Police, a Vehicle with connections to the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton on August 29th.

