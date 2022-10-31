Aroostook Community Matters: Bridge to Hope

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Bridge To Hope Breast Cancer Awareness walk was held a few weekends ago in Houlton, and raised a lot of money to help the community. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with Bridge to Hope on how they help those in need.

Bridge to Hope is a non-profit organization that raises money to help those who are battling any type of cancer. The organization helps provide things like gas cards, motel rooms and meal certificates. The Bridge to Hope Cancer awareness walk a few weekends ago raised a little over thirty-three thousand dollars. Kim Folsom, Treasurer for the Bridge to Hope, says they take pride in keeping all the money local.

Kim Folsom: “Our money all stays local, of course we pay for motel rooms and stuff which isn’t local, but it is all local people that are benefitting from this. Our patients are recommended the word of mouth, we do keep it in our service area, Danforth marked to Mars Hill to the Sherman, Oakfield, Island Falls area. And the reason we limit it to that area is because we are able to know the people we are donating to.”

Folsom says that the organization helps around 100-150 people a year and is constantly looking for ways to donate annually to help more people.

Kim Folsom: “We were down to 600 dollars in our check book before the walk this year. So we pride ourselves, we are not frivolous with our donations, but we are constantly looking to see what we got for funds in our account. Going through our list of who we have and who we might want to give another gas card to because we want to spend that money. We don’t want another, I don’t want another forty thousand dollars in the bank.”

She adds this organization is important to people as the organization helps people in small ways to ease their worries.

Kim Folsom: “We all know cancer affects, it use seem to be there was a statistic about 50% of people. I feel that probably cancer affects 95% of the people, and if you are in that 5% you are pretty darn lucky because cancer just seems to be everywheres right now. And the expense of traveling for cancer treatments shouldn’t be quite as a heavy of a burden on a family to be able to obtain the treatments that they want.”

If you want to learn more about the organization or donate you can find their Facebook page at Bridge To Hope Breast Cancer Awareness. Isaac Potter News Source 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.