Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies Ahead for Halloween

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. Happy Halloween to you as well. It was a fall like feel this weekend with temperatures into the 50s, but it was filled with plenty of sunshine! We will see the sun today, but we will see some partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. High pressure will stick around today and into mid work week. It has really worked in our favor to weaken the low pressure off to our West. That will eventually make its way to the East, but it will keep most of the rain to our South. We really won’t have another chance for rain until we get into the weekend.

Trick or Treat Forecast (WAGM)

Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. That is because we had a gradual increase to the cloud cover into the overnight hours. Temperatures will eventually increase into mid to upper 50s. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of us make it to the 60s given the chances of seeing the full sunshine in the afternoon. Most of us are still dealing with the cloud cover throughout the morning. It will break apart briefly for the afternoon before they work to increase again for trick or treating. The good news things will remain dry, but it’s likely you will need the light jacket underneath the Halloween costume with temperatures slowly decreasing into the mid to upper 50s. We will lose some of the clouds again into the overnight hours and that will allow our lows to bottom out into upper 30s and low 40s. I wouldn’t rule out a few areas of patchy fog either.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy skies. This will act as our transition day before we see a return to the full sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will continue on the mild trend into upper 50s and low 60s. It’s very likely some towns will once again make it up and over the 60s degree mark. Timing things out for you, most of us will still be waking up to some clouds. Future cast is picking up on a few isolated showers, however I think things will remain dry with the majority of the rain remaining to our south. That is because high pressure will be strengthening as it advances to our north and east. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, most of them will be spent in the cloud cover, but we will be remaining dry. Most of this week will be spent with those mild temperatures. We do set the clocks back as well over the weekend, so our sunset will go back into the 4 o’clock hour.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Halloween!

