UMPI student missing since October 24th

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Police are looking for a University of Maine Presque Isle student who has been missing since Oct. 24.

21 year old Chase Dmuchowsky, was last seen getting into his car on the University of Maine Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. that day.

He was driving a 2008 Ford Expedition with a California license plate.

The car was later found on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Hancock County with its hazard lights on.

Dmuchowsky just turned 21 in early October. He is described as 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476.

