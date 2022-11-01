Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing UMPI Student
UMPI student missing since October 24th
JOJO
Missing Child Found in Canada
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Presque Isle will host the Class C and D Northern Regional Championship games on Tuesday and...
Presque Isle prepares to host Regional Soccer Championship games

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Political Profile Kevin Freeman
Political Profile Kevin Freeman
Political Profile Joseph Underwood
Political Profile Joseph Underwood
Political Profile Jordyn Rossignol
Political Profile Jordyn Rossignol
Political Profile David McCrea
Political Profile David McCrea