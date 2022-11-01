Mild Temperatures Continue Today with a Brief Return to the 50s Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, most of us woke up to some mostly cloudy skies, but they did break apart pretty quickly into the afternoon and highs eventually landed in the mid 60s. That is well above average for this time of year and mild temperatures do look to continue for the remainder of the week. We did have an increase in the cloud cover overnight and that kept our overnight lows close to the 40 degree mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Most of us are waking up to temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s and that is because we have broken apart from some of the clouds in the past couple of days. Temperatures are hovering very close to the dewpoint, so there will be some patchy fog making a it a bit hard to see for your morning commute. We will continue to see the 60s by the time we get into the afternoon. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if some locations get into the mid 60s because of those chances of seeing the full sunshine into the afternoon. Timing things out for you, we will go back and forth between the clouds and the sunshine. By mid to late morning we should be seeing a decrease in that cloud cover ahead of a return to the full sunshine briefly in the afternoon. Once we get into the evening commute, we will get back to partly cloudy skies. Things will clear up into the overnight hours ahead of the full sunshine tomorrow. Overnight lows will only bottom out into the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The sunshine makes a full return tomorrow and that will be paired with a fall like feel to the air. Highs will eventually make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be a brief return to the 50s though because highs will once again be back into the 60s by the end of the week. Unfortunately we will continue to see the increase in the cloud cover right through the end of the 8 day. There won’t be any chances for rain until we get into the weekend and even then, it’s looking like they will be more isolated. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

